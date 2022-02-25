STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
More trouble for fake Odisha doctor Ramesh Chandra Swain

Businessman Rakesh Behera alleged that Swain and his younger brother bought feed from him worth Rs 38,500 on January 13 but did not pay him.

Fake doctor Ramesh Chandra Swain (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

KENDRAPARA: Even after 10 days of his arrest, multiple complaints of fraud keep piling against fake doctor Ramesh Chandra Swain, the latest being an FIR filed in Patkura police station on Thursday by a poultry feed businessman over non-payment of dues.

Businessman Rakesh Behera alleged that Swain and his younger brother bought feed from him worth Rs 38,500 on January 13 but did not pay him. IIC Sarat Sahoo said basing on Behara’s complaint, a case has been registered and an investigation is underway.

Meanwhile, police conducted raids at Swain’s house and poultry farm at Singhal village in Patkura and  located three secret chambers in the house.  Some villagers of Singhal, on condition of anonymity, said that a 36-year-old widow of a nearby village and his second wife allegedly have a hand in his nefarious activities. 

Swain was arrested on February 14 on charges of marrying at least 18 women by impersonating as a doctor and conned them for money and other valuables. 

Another wedding fraud case
Bhubaneswar: A Guwahati-based woman has lodged a complaint with Mahila police against fake doctor Ramesh Chandra Swain alleging that he married her in May last year by impersonating as a Central government employee. In her complaint, the victim said he took `21.44 lakh from her on the pretext of buying a flat in Guwahati worth `70 lakh so that they can shift there together. The accused also took gold ornaments and a mobile phone from her after their marriage. Mahila police said to gain the trust of the victim, Swain introduced her with his step mother, sister Rashmita Beura, her husband and his driver. Meanwhile, a court has allowed police to take Swain on three-day remand starting Friday.

