 Naveen speaks to Amit Shah, requests safe evacuation of students & labourers stranded in Ukraine

By Express News Service

BHUBANESHWAR: With the situation remaining grim in Ukraine following the Russian attack, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Friday sought the help of the centre for evacuation of students and labourers stranded in the war-torn country.

The Chief Minister spoke to Union Home Minister Amit Shah over the telephone this morning and requested him for the safe evacuation of students and labourers from Odisha.

A release from the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) said that Shah assured the Chief Minister that the Centre is in touch with the Ukraine government and working to bring back students and labourers at the earliest.

More than 1500 students from Odisha are stuck in the war zones of Ukraine. Most of the students are pursuing MBBS in the National Medical University of Kharkiv and Kyiv Medical University. Families back home here had appealed to the state government and the Centre to take urgent steps for the safe evacuation of their loved ones.