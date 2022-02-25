STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

 Naveen speaks to Amit Shah, requests safe evacuation of students & labourers stranded in Ukraine

The Chief Minister spoke to Union Home Minister Amit Shah over the telephone this morning and requested him for the safe evacuation of students and labourers hailing from Odisha.

Published: 25th February 2022 01:45 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th February 2022 01:45 PM   |  A+A-

Chief Minister of Odisha Naveen Patnaik

Chief Minister of Odisha Naveen Patnaik

By Express News Service

BHUBANESHWAR: With the situation remaining grim in Ukraine following the Russian attack, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Friday sought the help of the centre for evacuation of students and labourers stranded in the war-torn country.

The Chief Minister spoke to Union Home Minister Amit Shah over the telephone this morning and requested him for the safe evacuation of students and labourers from Odisha.

A release from the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) said that Shah assured the Chief Minister that the Centre is in touch with the Ukraine government and working to bring back students and labourers at the earliest.

More than 1500 students from Odisha are stuck in the war zones of Ukraine. Most of the students are pursuing MBBS in the National Medical University of Kharkiv and Kyiv Medical University. Families back home here had appealed to the state government and the Centre to take urgent steps for the safe evacuation of their loved ones.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Naveen Patnaik Amit Shah Ukriane war Evacuation of Indians from Ukraine
India Matters
Russia President Vladimir Putin (Photo | AP)
By invading Ukraine, Vladimir Putin loses allies in eastern Europe
Damaged radar, a vehicle and equipment are seen at a Ukrainian military facility outside Mariupol, Ukraine. (Photo | AP)
EXPLAINER: What to know as Russia attacks Ukraine
Image used for representational purpose only.
Bitcoin falls below USD 35,000 as Russia-Ukraine war intensifies
Image for representational purpose only. ( Express Illustration)
Bengaluru woman's campaign on mental health during pregnancy tastes success

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp