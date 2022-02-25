STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Nuapada: Poll boycott in last phase

Protesting shifting of booth, hundreds of villagers in Nuapada refrained from exercising their franchise during the fifth and final phase elections on Thursday. 

By Express News Service

NUAPADA/UMERKOTE: Protesting shifting of booth, hundreds of villagers in Nuapada refrained from exercising their franchise during the fifth and final phase elections on Thursday. Sources said, 488 voters of Bhuipani village under Boden block in Nuapada refused to exercise their franchise as the new polling booth was around 10 km from their village.

Though a booth was always set up in Bhuipani panchayat earlier, this year it was shifted to Jharnamal reportedly in view of frequent Maoist activities in the area. The village is located under the sensitive Buffer Zone of Sunabeda Wildlife Sanctuary.

Despite provision of vehicles by the administration for transportation of voters to and from Jharnamal booth, villagers didn’t turn up to cast their vote. After waiting from 7 am to 1 pm, polling officers were forced to close the booth. Boden BDO Purna Chandra Bhoi said the booth was shifted for security reasons.
On the other hand, 581 voters under Semla and Murtuma panchayat in Umerkote were deprived of voting due to a faulty voters list. 

While 436 voters from Ward no.4 of Semla in Umerkote block were shifted to Umerkote municipality at the last minute, around 145 villagers of Mundraguda under Murtuma panchayat had their names in Mundapadar village list in Bakoda due to which voters had to return without casting their vote. 

