Odisha panchayat polls: Over 80% turnout in Maoist pockets 

By Express News Service

JEYPORE: The final phase panchayat elections in Maoist-prone Lamataput and Boipariguda of Koraput district went off peacefully with an impressive over 80 per cent voter turnout on Thursday. The turnout was 84 and 88 per cent in Boipariguda and Lamataput respectively. The two blocks were under police scanner amid ongoing left-wing extremism activities threatening to sabotage the democratic process.

From the early hours, voters in Ramgiri, Dasmantpur, Tangniguda, Kaliaataal, Dandabadi, Chipakur, Onkedeli, Machkund, Jalaput and Lamataput villages made a beeline to their respective booths to exercise their franchise amid heavy security arrangement.

As per reports, polling continued smoothly till noon in both the sensitive booths of the district. Considering the Naxal threat in these areas, about 40 police patrolling teams and security personnel were mobilised for poll duty.

Collector Md Abdaal Akhtar confirmed that the final phase polling was smooth and no violent incident or disturbance was witnessed. “This is for the first time that polling in Koraput district, including sensitive areas, was a success. I am thankful to everyone who played a part in making all five phases of the elections peaceful,” he said, adding that vote counting will be done as per norm from February 26 to 28.