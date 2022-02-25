STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Odisha panchayat polls: Over 80% turnout in Maoist pockets 

The two blocks were under police scanner amid ongoing left-wing extremism activities threatening to sabotage the democratic process. 

Published: 25th February 2022 06:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th February 2022 06:22 AM   |  A+A-

voting, vote, elections

Representational image ( File Photo )

By Express News Service

JEYPORE: The final phase panchayat elections in Maoist-prone Lamataput and Boipariguda of Koraput district went off peacefully with an impressive over 80 per cent voter turnout on Thursday.  The turnout was 84 and 88 per cent in Boipariguda and Lamataput respectively.  The two blocks were under police scanner amid ongoing left-wing extremism activities threatening to sabotage the democratic process. 

From the early hours, voters in Ramgiri, Dasmantpur, Tangniguda, Kaliaataal, Dandabadi, Chipakur, Onkedeli, Machkund, Jalaput and Lamataput villages made a beeline to their respective booths to exercise their franchise amid heavy security arrangement. 

As per reports, polling continued smoothly till noon in both the sensitive booths of the district. Considering the Naxal threat in these areas, about 40 police patrolling teams and security personnel were mobilised for poll duty. 

Collector Md Abdaal Akhtar confirmed that the final phase polling was smooth and no violent incident or disturbance was witnessed. “This is for the first time that polling in Koraput district, including sensitive areas, was a success. I am thankful to everyone who played a part in making all five phases of the elections peaceful,” he said, adding that vote counting will be done as per norm from February 26 to 28.  

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Maoist Odisha Odisha panchayat polls
India Matters
People gather at The Memorial of Victims of Communism to mark the European Day of Remembrance for Victims of Stalinism and Nazism, also known as Black Ribbon Day, in Tallinn, Estonia. (Photo | AP)
Ukraine attack leaves Baltics wondering: Are we next?
Image used for representational purposes only (File Photo)
40 per cent may switch jobs in 2021; hybrid mode key
Kerala High Court. (File photo)
WhatsApp group admins not liable for objectionable posts by members: Kerala HC
Image for representational purpose only. ( Express Illustration)
Bengaluru woman’s campaign tastes success, Karnataka to focus on maternal mental health

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp