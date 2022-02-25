Panchayat polls end on smooth note in Ganjam

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: The fifth and final phase polling ended in Ganjam district peacefully. In Aska, Member of Parliament Pramila Bisoyi bowed before the ballot box as a mark of respect before casting her vote in Cheramaria village on the day. Though no incidents of violence were reported, allegations of rigging against ruling BJD emerged in Bhanjanagar block. No written complaint has however been registered till now.

Meanwhile, police detained two persons in connection with the alleged detention of Patrapur BDO Prakash Das a day back. As per reports, some villagers of Dhadiambo had detained Das on Wednesday after finding their names missing in the voters’ list. While police rescued the BDO later, block officials staged a stir in front of their office at Patrapur, demanding security for government employees.