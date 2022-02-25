STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
TNIE impact: Woman suffering from abnormal weight loss admitted to PRM MCH for treatment

By Express News Service

BARIPADA: 31-year-old Maya Hembram of Dumurdiha village in Kuliana block, who is suffering from an unknown medical condition of abnormal reduction of weight, was admitted to Pandit Raghunath Murmu Medical College and Hospital (PRM MCH) here for further treatment. Maya’s plight was highlighted in TNIE  on February 17. 

Directed by Mayurbhanj Collector Vineet Bhardwaj, two staff members shifted Maya in an ambulance to the hospital. Admitted to the female ward, doctors have reportedly initiated treatment and are monitoring her condition. 

Two years back, Maya was afflicted by an unknown medical condition that reduced her weight to a meagre 22 kg. Even though unable to walk due to extreme weakness, her father Rama, a daily wager, had not been able to bear the expenses of any treatment. It was Maya’s younger sibling Tulasi who had been running from pillar to post to get her sister treated. Beneficiaries of Biju Swasthya Kalyan Yojana (BSKY), the family had no clue how to utilise the benefits. 

“Doctors have administered fluids to her but I do not know if any treatment has started,” said Tulasi who is with her sister at the hospital.  Bhardwaj said Maya will receive free treatment under BSKY and will not be discharged until her health condition improves. Meanwhile, Orissa State Cooperative Milk Producers’ Federation Limited has contributed Rs 10,000 towards Maya’s treatment.

