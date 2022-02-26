STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
13 cheating cases against fake doc Swain

The cases against Swain include five in Mahila police station, three in Khandagiri, two each in Cuttack’s Bharatpur and Mangalabag and one in Patkura of Kendrapara.

Published: 26th February 2022

Fake doctor Ramesh Chandra Swain (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  Odisha Police has registered 13 cheating cases against conman Ramesh Chandra Swain of Kendrapara district for impersonating as a doctor and cheating women, job seekers, MBBS aspirants and businessmen for money. 

The cases against Swain include five in Mahila police station, three in Khandagiri, two each in Cuttack’s Bharatpur and Mangalabag, and one in Patkura of Kendrapara. Swain had married at least 18 women for financial gains.

A dedicated team comprising Mahila and cyber police officers, councilors and legal advisors have been formed to investigate all the allegations against Swain, said Police Commissioner SK Priyadarsi. 

Police have ascertained that Swain cheated the victims to the tune of Rs 1.5 crore. Swain allegedly also attempted to cheat some firms on the pretext that he had planned to set up a Covid hospital. But investigators have not received any complaint in this regard. Police brought Swain on a three-day remand on Friday for further questioning.

Assistant SI under Vigilance radar
Jharsuguda: Vigilance sleuths on Friday raided the rented house of ASI of Odisha Motor Vehicle department Harekrushna Nayak at Bijunagar on allegations of amassing disproportionate assets. Cash to the tune of Rs 4.46 lakh has been recovered till reports came in.

As many as three DSPs, 10 inspectors, and other officials concerned have been conducting simultaneous searches in Cuttack, Puri, Jharsuguda, and Ganjam under the direction of Special Judge, Cuttack Vigilance. 

