CM urges Centre for safe evacuation of Odias from Ukraine  

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik announced on Friday that the State government will bear the expenses for bringing back students and workers of Odisha stranded in Ukraine.

The Chief Minister has directed the district administrations to collect information regarding students and workers from Odisha stranded in the war-torn country and effectively coordinate with their family members at this hour of crisis.

Besides, Naveen has also directed the Development Commissioner and Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) PK Jena to coordinate with the Centre for bringing back the citizens. Resident Commissioner at New Delhi Ravi Kant has been designated as the nodal officer for the purpose and he will coordinate with the Centre over the issue.

A notification issued from the Home department said that a special assistance cell has been made functional in the office of the Resident Commissioner to coordinate with the Ministry of External Affairs, Ministry of Civil Aviation and other agencies concerned.

As the situation remained grim, the Chief Minister spoke to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and discussed the safe return of Odisha students and workers stuck in Ukraine. Jaishankar assured Naveen about steps taken for the safe evacuation of Indians.

Earlier in the day, the Chief Minister spoke to Union Home Minister Amit Shah over the telephone and requested him for the safe evacuation of students and labourers of Odisha. A release from the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) said Shah assured Naveen that the Centre is in touch with the Ukraine government and working to bring back students and labourers.

More than 1,500 students from Odisha are stuck in the war zones of Ukraine. Most of them are students who are pursuing MBBS courses at the National Medical University of Kharkhiv and Kyiv Medical University.