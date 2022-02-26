Distressed parents turn to God

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR: With Russia launching a full-blown invasion on Ukraine, anxious parents of students have resorted to divine intervention to get their wards back safely. Ashish Kumar Sahoo of Ohala, a student of Kyiv Medical University, has been in Ukraine from the past six years.

He was supposed to return home after his final exams in May but the current scenario has turned life upside down for him and his family which lives in fear each day. “We were in constant touch with him but now he has shifted to a bunker with his friends where the network is poor and they are surviving only on dry food,” said Nelandri Sahoo, Ashish’s mother.

Uncertainty on Ashish’s return looms large because of a missile attack just 15 km away from the bunker he has sought refuge in. “An Indian airplane had gone there to evacuate students a couple of days back but it failed to land and returned empty-handed,” said his uncle Manoranjan Sahoo. The family performed a puja in Markandeshwar temple for the safe return of Ashish.

Similar is the plight of Sheikh Sawan and his wife Tarannum Biwi from Marichpada. The couple is eagerly awaiting the return of their son Md Anish who is studying in Vinister University in Ukraine. “College administration has advised them to stay at home and shift to a bunker if the situation worsens. We are praying to Allah for his safe return and war to end between the two countries,” said Anish’s father.

Madhusmit and Durbesh Mohapatra’s daughter Lipsa Mohapatra, an MBBS student, is also stuck. Lipsa couldn’t come back as the Indian flight could not make it in time five days ago to evacuate students. “We have sought government intervention to bring back our children safely,” said Madhusmit.