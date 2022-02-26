STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Distressed parents turn to God

With Russia launching a full-blown invasion on Ukraine, anxious parents of students have resorted to divine intervention to get their wards back safely.

Published: 26th February 2022 07:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th February 2022 07:12 AM   |  A+A-

Ashish’s family members performing puja in a temple for his safe return. (Photo | EPS)

Ashish’s family members performing puja in a temple for his safe return. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR:  With Russia launching a full-blown invasion on Ukraine, anxious parents of students have resorted to divine intervention to get their wards back safely.  Ashish Kumar Sahoo of Ohala, a student of Kyiv Medical University, has been in Ukraine from the past six years.

He was supposed to return home after his final exams in May but the current scenario has turned life upside down for him and his family which lives in fear each day. “We were in constant touch with him but now he has shifted to a bunker with his friends where the network is poor and they are surviving only on dry food,” said Nelandri Sahoo, Ashish’s mother. 

Uncertainty on Ashish’s return looms large because of a missile attack just 15 km away from the bunker he has sought refuge in. “An Indian airplane had gone there to evacuate students a couple of days back but it failed to land and returned empty-handed,” said his uncle Manoranjan Sahoo. The family performed a puja in Markandeshwar temple for the safe return of Ashish. 

Similar is the plight of Sheikh Sawan and his wife Tarannum Biwi from Marichpada. The couple is eagerly awaiting the return of their son Md Anish who is studying in Vinister University in Ukraine. “College administration has advised them to stay at home and shift to a bunker if the situation worsens. We are praying to Allah for his safe return and war to end between the two countries,” said Anish’s father. 

Madhusmit and Durbesh Mohapatra’s daughter Lipsa Mohapatra, an MBBS student, is also stuck. Lipsa couldn’t come back as the Indian flight could not make it in time five days ago to evacuate students. “We have sought government intervention to bring back our children safely,” said Madhusmit. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ukraine Russia Students missile Indian airplane
India Matters
Bihar CM Nitish Kumar (Photo | PTI)
Bihar Economic Survey Report says state's growth performance better than national average
India's Permanent Representative to UN, TS Tirumurti at UNSC meeting on Ukraine | @ANI/Twitter
India abstains on UNSC resolution condemning Russia's 'aggression' against Ukraine
Akhil with Jithina
Kerala family's tale of two wars: Man hostage in Yemen, wife inside bunker in Ukraine
A worker at a Ukrainian gas station in Volovets, western Ukraine. (Photo | AP)
EXPLAINER: What does Ukraine invasion mean for energy bills?

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp