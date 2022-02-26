Govt advisory for families of stranded citizens

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The State government has swung into action for safe evacuation of students, labourers and other citizens from Odisha stranded in Ukraine.

A release issued by the office of the Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) said that the Odisha government has opened a round-the-clock control room with phone no 0674-2534177 and mobile number 76829 82668.

Joint Relief Commissioner Padmanav Behera has been appointed as the coordinator for this purpose. Behera can be contacted on office number 0674-2534177 and mobile number 94378 81245. People can also mail SRC at srcodishagov@gmail.com between 10 am and 7 pm. Beyond these hours, the SRC’s office can be contacted in the control room number.

Family members of the stranded students have been requested to furnish the relevant particulars for sharing the same with the Centre for necessary support.

Resident Commissioner of government of Odisha at New Delhi, Ravi Kant who is the nodal officer coordinating the return of the stranded students can be contacted at mobile/WhatsApp no 85275 80245, landline 011-23012751 and e-mailed at rc.odisha@gmail.com, reshmy-or@nic.in and reshmy-or@nic.in

Families have been requested to advise stranded citizens to follow advisories by Ministry of External Affairs and Embassy of India in Kiev, Budapest and Warsaw issued from time to time and act accordingly.​

