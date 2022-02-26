STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

KNPSS head declared proclaimed offender

Jakhapura police, which is probing the criminal case, had sought the proclamation, on grounds that Dhal could not be traced even after issuance of a non-bailable warrant (NBW) against him.

Published: 26th February 2022 06:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th February 2022 06:32 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only.. ( File Photo)

Image used for representational purpose only.. ( File Photo)

By Express News Service

JAJPUR:  The court of the Judicial Magistrate First Class (JMFC), Jajpur Road has declared Kalinga Nagar Paribesh Surakhya Samiti (KNPSS) president Ashwini Kumar Dhal a proclaimed offender in an attempt to murder case registered against him and other office bearers two years back. 

Jakhapura police, which is probing the criminal case, had sought the proclamation, on grounds that Dhal could not be traced even after the issuance of a non-bailable warrant (NBW) against him.

 Sources said, in December 2020, KNPSS treasurer Alok Sia had objected to the organisation’s malafide functioning, fraudulent activities, and filing hoax complaints without any substantial basis by the president. This had enraged Dhal who along with some other associates allegedly attacked Sia and tried to kill him. 

Sia, however, escaped and reached out to police. A case was then registered against Dhal and seven other KNPSS members under sections 307,341, 294, 323,  506 and 34 of the IPC.

While police arrested all the seven accused that year, Dhal has been at large since. As per reports, he moved the Orissa High Court for anticipatory bail but his bail applications were rejected twice. 

The JMFC had issued NBW against Dhal but declared him a proclaimed offender after police were unable to arrest and produce him in court. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
JMFC KNPSS Murder non-bailable warrant IPC Bail
India Matters
Bihar CM Nitish Kumar (Photo | PTI)
Bihar Economic Survey Report says state's growth performance better than national average
India's Permanent Representative to UN, TS Tirumurti at UNSC meeting on Ukraine | @ANI/Twitter
India abstains on UNSC resolution condemning Russia's 'aggression' against Ukraine
Akhil with Jithina
Kerala family's tale of two wars: Man hostage in Yemen, wife inside bunker in Ukraine
A worker at a Ukrainian gas station in Volovets, western Ukraine. (Photo | AP)
EXPLAINER: What does Ukraine invasion mean for energy bills?

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp