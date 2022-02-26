STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Odisha’s first tribal CM Hemananda Biswal no more  

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and leaders cutting across party lines condoled Biswal’s passing away.

Former Odisha CM Hemananda Biswal (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Former chief minister and veteran Congress leader and Hemananda Biswal passed away at a private hospital here on Friday evening. He was 82. Biswal was admitted to the hospital on February 8 for treatment of pneumonia and septic shock with multi-organ dysfunction.

The first tribal chief minister of Odisha, he served in the top post twice, though for brief periods of three months each.  The first time he was appointed as CM was from December 7, 1989 to March 3, 1990 and the second time, from December 6, 1999 to March 5, 2000. 

He also was the deputy chief minister Odisha from March 15, 1995 to May 9, 1998 when JB Patnaik was the chief minister of the State. Biswal held key portfolios of housing, health and family welfare, Panchayati raj, steel and mines, scheduled tribes and scheduled castes development and industries during his active political career spanning over three decades. The veteran leader was well known for his administrative capabilities. 

Biswal was elected to the assembly for the first time in 1974 from Laikera (ST) constituency on a Congress ticket. He last represented the constituency from 2000 to 2004. He was also elected to Lok Sabha from Sundargarh Parliamentary constituency in 2009. T

he leader did not switch political parties or constituencies during his long career and remained loyal to Congress till the end. Two of his daughters, Sunita Biswal and Amita Biswal are in politics. While the former is in the BJD, the latter is with Congress.  

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and leaders cutting across party lines condoled Biswal’s passing away. The Prime Minister said Biswal was active in public life for many years and worked extensively for people. Expressing deep sorrow, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik described him as a very popular political leader and efficient administrator.

His work for the upliftment of poor sections of society will be remembered for all times to come, he added.

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said that his contribution to the betterment of scheduled tribes in the State is unparalleled. BJP national vice-president Baijayant Panda,  OPCC president Niranjan Patnaik, senior Congress leader Narasingh Mishra, and State BJP president Samir Mohanty also condoled his death.

