Stuck in eastern front, clueless students from Odisha await aid

Even as the Indian government put in place an evacuation plan on Thursday, the Odisha students in both Kyiv and Kharkiv did not receive any advisory from the Indian Embassy in this regard. 

Medical students from Karnataka have sought shelter in underground bunkers in war-torn Ukraine. ( File Photo)

By Diana Sahu
Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: For Odia students stranded Kharkiv and Kyiv in the conflict-torn Ukraine, Friday brought along more challenges. Amid continuous heavy bombing and gun fires, they stayed put in bomb shelters the entire day with little food and water.

Situation in the Ukrainian capital Kyiv was worse with Russian forces advancing into the city. Currently, there are around 100 Odia students in Kyiv who have been huddled in the subways, metros, bunkers, and basements since Thursday morning. With missiles and bombs pounding the city, students said there is very little food and water left with them.

Nrusingha Sahoo of Bhubaneswar, a student of Kharkiv National Medical University has been stranded since Thursday after his flight was cancelled. “I had an Air India flight from Kyiv at 3 pm so I started from Kharkiv at 5.30 am yesterday. But the flight was cancelled. With sirens going off for Russian attacks, I stayed in a metro in the morning. Later I moved into a bunker as attacks intensified,” he said. Nrusingha added that he might run out of food and water by Saturday if the situation persists.

Asish Bishi, another student in Kyiv, said there has been continuous gunfire and blasts since Thursday night. “We do not have any money with us now as ATMs are running short of cash. All we have are a few packets of bread and our passports. The situation is very bad here,” he said, pleading for help from the Indian Embassy.

At Kharkiv, around 500 kms away from Kyiv, Odia students returned to their apartments on the early hours of Friday after bomb warnings and sirens stopped. The relief, though, was short-lived.

The intensity of gunfire and explosions increased again around 10 am forcing them to rush back to bunkers, basements of their apartments and hostels besides, metros. While supermarkets, banks and water ATMs were open in the morning, not many could manage to buy food and water as the facilities were crowded. What made things worse was heavy snowfall on the day that slowed down their movement.

“After the sirens yesterday, I had shifted to a friend’s apartment near a metro. We stayed put throughout the night and returned to the apartment in the morning but within a few hours, bombardments resumed. At Pushkinska and Noukova areas located 3.2 km from where we are now, a missile landed on the street near the metro station there and another hit a building,” she said.  

Even as the Indian government put in place an evacuation plan on Thursday, the Odisha students in both Kyiv and Kharkiv did not receive any advisory from the Indian Embassy in this regard.

 “The embassy has been telling us that they have an evacuation plan. However, there is no word from them yet. We are all in the eastern part of Ukraine and the evacuation is happening at the borders in the west. There is no way we can travel 1,500 to 1,600 km now to reach the border. The Indian government has to come out with a specific rescue plan for students stuck in Kharkiv and Kyiv,” said Pankaj Kumar Mohanta, a student from Mayurbhanj.

