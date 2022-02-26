STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

TPSODL official owned assets worth Rs 2.05 crore: Vigilance sleuths

Earlier in the day, the Vigilance teams carried out searches in Hota’s Borigumma office, rented house in Semiliguda and his native home in Digapada village of Ganjam district.

Published: 26th February 2022 06:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th February 2022 06:42 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only. ( File Photo)

Image used for representational purpose only. ( File Photo)

By Express News Service

JEYPORE: Vigilance sleuths on Friday arrested assistant engineer (AE) of Borigumma TPSODL,  Praveen Kumar Hota, after finding him in possession of disproportionate assets to the tune of  Rs 2.05 crore.

The anti-corruption agency raided Hota’s properties a day after he was caught red-handed by the bureau officials while taking bribe of Rs 10,000 from a contractual helper for giving him a permanent job. 

Earlier in the day, the Vigilance teams carried out searches in Hota’s Borigumma office, rented house in Semiliguda and his native home in Digapada village of Ganjam district.  

During the raids, Hota was found to be in possession of a triple-story building and a plot in Semiliguda, a plot in Jatani, gold and silver ornaments along with bank and insurance deposits worth Rs 42.71 lakh, household articles worth Rs 5.28 lakh, Rs 4.05 lakh cash, one four-wheeler, and two two-wheelers. Official sources said, the approximate worth of all his assets stands at Rs 2.05 crore. 

The accused was produced in special Vigilance court on Friday and remanded in judicial custody till March 9.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Vigilance sleuths anti-corruption disproportionate assets Raids
India Matters
Bihar CM Nitish Kumar (Photo | PTI)
Bihar Economic Survey Report says state's growth performance better than national average
India's Permanent Representative to UN, TS Tirumurti at UNSC meeting on Ukraine | @ANI/Twitter
India abstains on UNSC resolution condemning Russia's 'aggression' against Ukraine
Akhil with Jithina
Kerala family's tale of two wars: Man hostage in Yemen, wife inside bunker in Ukraine
A worker at a Ukrainian gas station in Volovets, western Ukraine. (Photo | AP)
EXPLAINER: What does Ukraine invasion mean for energy bills?

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp