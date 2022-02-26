TPSODL official owned assets worth Rs 2.05 crore: Vigilance sleuths

By Express News Service

JEYPORE: Vigilance sleuths on Friday arrested assistant engineer (AE) of Borigumma TPSODL, Praveen Kumar Hota, after finding him in possession of disproportionate assets to the tune of Rs 2.05 crore.

The anti-corruption agency raided Hota’s properties a day after he was caught red-handed by the bureau officials while taking bribe of Rs 10,000 from a contractual helper for giving him a permanent job.

Earlier in the day, the Vigilance teams carried out searches in Hota’s Borigumma office, rented house in Semiliguda and his native home in Digapada village of Ganjam district.

During the raids, Hota was found to be in possession of a triple-story building and a plot in Semiliguda, a plot in Jatani, gold and silver ornaments along with bank and insurance deposits worth Rs 42.71 lakh, household articles worth Rs 5.28 lakh, Rs 4.05 lakh cash, one four-wheeler, and two two-wheelers. Official sources said, the approximate worth of all his assets stands at Rs 2.05 crore.

The accused was produced in special Vigilance court on Friday and remanded in judicial custody till March 9.