BJD’s winning spree continues as Opposition fails to capitalise

Bijay Chaki By

Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The ruling BJD’s performance in the zilla parishad (ZP) elections in which the party established early leads in more than 85 per cent of the zones in the first phase counting, does not come as a surprise with the Opposition giving it up much before the fight started.

Meticulous planning and positioning of senior leaders at the district and block levels nearly three months before the panchayat elections enabled the BJD to turn the tables despite the Opposition raising several issues. While the BJP top brass in the State stayed away from campaigning, all the senior leaders of the BJD including party MPs were entrusted with the charge of districts at least six months before the polls were announced.

Besides the organisational outreach of the BJD which was far ahead of its rivals BJP and Congress, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik also played a crucial role in the party’s spectacular performance even though he

stayed away from the direct campaign.

The Chief Minister visited all the 30 districts twice during the last three years, to launch different programmes and schemes.

The poll trends have proved that there was no anti-incumbency factor in play against the Chief Minister even after 22 years of BJD rule. Though all political activities were suspended for more than a year in view of the Covid-19 pandemic, the Chief Minister virtually visited all the districts or launched schemes.

Distribution of Biju Swasthya Kalyan Yojana (BSKY) smart health cards in all districts by the Chief Minister even during the pandemic and payment of cash to different sections of voters as subsistence assistance seems to have favoured the BJD immensely during the panchayat elections.

The Chief Minister had similarly gone around all the districts before the 2019 general elections to launch ‘Ama Gaon, Ama Bikash’ programme which turned out to be a success in creating a favourable ground for his party during the polls.

However, the surprise element in these elections is BJD’s success in Kalahandi, Balangir, Sambalpur, Sundargarh and Mayurbhanj districts which are considered BJP strongholds.The Mamita Meher murder case could not make much of an impact on the voters in Kalahandi and Balangir districts where the BJD is all set to sweep the polls.

A senior BJD leader said that the results are beyond expectation. Though the Opposition had several issues, they failed to translate those into votes, he said and added that the number of zones to be won by the party may reach 651, which was its tally in 2012 panchayat elections.

WHAT WORKED

Meticulous planning

Positioning of senior leaders at dist, block levels

Organisational outreach