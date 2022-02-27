STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Mission to develop secondary steel sector in the offing: Singh

Published: 27th February 2022 08:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th February 2022 08:42 AM   |  A+A-

Ramchandra prasad singh. (Photo | Twitter, @RCP_Singh)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Union Minister of Steel Ram Chandra Prasad Singh on Saturday lauded the role of the State government on skill development.

In an interactive session with representatives of steel companies based in the State, Singh praised the State government and the people of Odisha for taking a lot of strides in development. He said the State government has rightly focused on skill development through institutions like the World Skill Centre, Bhubaneshwar which is the need of the hour.

The Union Minister further said that steel consumption will continue to increase due to the various programmes and schemes of the Central government such as PM Gati Shakti master plan in which the contribution of the secondary steel sector will be very high.

A mission to develop the secondary steel sector is in the making, he said. Ministry officials emphasised that the Centre has been actively taking all efforts to address the concerns of the steel industry and welcomed inputs and comments on specific issues hindering the sector, especially the secondary steel companies.  

Concerns of the industry were put forward by representatives from the companies which included a better environment for the industry, especially on finance, logistics, environment and support for the small-scale industries in the sector.

