STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Orissa High Court releases annual report after 6 years, highlights ‘year of transformation’

The year was marked by launching of order communication portal in April, 2021 to facilitate secure and prompt communication of orders and judgments to district courts in a paperless environment.

Published: 27th February 2022 08:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th February 2022 08:33 AM   |  A+A-

Orissa High Court. (File photo)

Orissa High Court. (File photo)

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: After a gap of six years, the Orissa High Court released its annual report highlighting the innovations and technological strides made for making the judicial administration more transparent and accessible to people.

The Annual Report-2021 was released at the three-day District Judges’ Conference, 2022 which started here on Friday.

The report said one of the foremost steps was the establishment of a state-of-the-art record room digitisation centre (RRDC) and the record rooms of the High Court along with the scanning and digitisation centre. The RRDC also accommodates the district court digitisation centre (DCDC) of Cuttack. By the end of the year, 1,56,723 case records having 37,20,724 pages were digitised.

The concept and practice of storage, scanning, preservation, and retrieval of legacy records adopted in the High Court are aimed to be taken to the district and taluka courts. Accordingly, DCDCs in Cuttack, Ganjam, Sambalpur, and Balasore have been established on a pilot basis. By the end of the year, 63,893 case records having 37,55,687 pages were digitised.

While the Chief Justice’s Court became the first paperless court on September 11, 2021, three more benches of Justice BP Routray, Justice SK Panigrahi and Justice Savitri Ratho also became paperless during the year. Introduction of e-filing of cases, e-payment of court fees, virtual courtrooms, state of the art mediation and arbitration centres, and e-custody certificate system, which provides comprehensive information of a prisoner including his antecedents, were also part of the transformation. Live streaming of court proceedings of the court of Chief Justice was also introduced.

The year was marked by the launching of an order communication portal in April, 2021 to facilitate secure and prompt communication of orders and judgments to district courts in a paperless environment.

While construction of 14 court complexes with provision for 102 courts was completed, six of them were district court complexes at Bhawanipatna, Nabarangpur, Jeypore, Sonepur, Malkangiri and Bhadrak “The newly built model court complex at Odagaon in Nayagarh is the first-of-its-kind where the court building, residential quarters of the officers, the staff and the transit house, Bar hall, canteen etc. are all located within a single complex. Besides, construction of 19 residential quarters for judicial officers and 42 for staff was completed,” the report said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Orissa High Court Innovations Report Annual Report-2021 state-of-the-art record room digitisation DCDC e-custody certificate system
India Matters
Bihar CM Nitish Kumar (Photo | PTI)
Bihar Economic Survey Report says state's growth performance better than national average
India's Permanent Representative to UN, TS Tirumurti at UNSC meeting on Ukraine | @ANI/Twitter
India abstains on UNSC resolution condemning Russia's 'aggression' against Ukraine
Akhil with Jithina
Kerala family's tale of two wars: Man hostage in Yemen, wife inside bunker in Ukraine
A worker at a Ukrainian gas station in Volovets, western Ukraine. (Photo | AP)
EXPLAINER: What does Ukraine invasion mean for energy bills?

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp