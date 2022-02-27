Orthopaedic Smarajit Patnaik passes away

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Eminent orthopaedic and joint replacement surgeon Dr Smarajit Patnaik breathed his last here on Saturday.

He was ailing for the last four years.Patnaik, who was working with Apollo Hospitals in the Capital city, was a leading consultant for complicated surgeries such as periarticular fracture management, hip replacement surgery, disc surgery and bone grafts.

He was also the orthopaedic surgeon of Governor Prof Ganeshi Lal and Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik. In his 23-year-long career, Patnaik achieved multiple feats, including membership at prestigious organisations such as the National Academy of Medical Sciences and American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons

.His services included sports medicine, fractures and trauma, skeletal problems and arthritis.