Orthopaedic Smarajit Patnaik passes away

Eminent orthopaedic and joint replacement surgeon Dr Smarajit Patnaik breathed his last here on Saturday.
 

Published: 27th February 2022 08:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th February 2022 08:21 AM   |  A+A-

Late Dr Smarajit Patnaik (Photo | Linkedin,Smarajit Patnaik)

By Express News Service

He was ailing for the last four years.Patnaik, who was working with Apollo Hospitals in the Capital city, was a leading consultant for complicated surgeries such as periarticular fracture management, hip replacement surgery, disc surgery and bone grafts.

He was also the orthopaedic surgeon of Governor  Prof Ganeshi Lal and Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik. In his 23-year-long career, Patnaik achieved multiple feats, including membership at prestigious organisations such as the National Academy of Medical Sciences and American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons

.His services included sports medicine, fractures and trauma, skeletal problems and arthritis.

TAGS
National Academy of Medical Sciences American Academy of Orthopaedic Dr Smarajit Patnaik Doctor
Comments

