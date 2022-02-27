Sleepless nights for kin of stranded MBBS students  

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR/BHAWANIPATNA: For families of Odia MBBS students stranded in Ukraine, the anxiety only seems to be mounting amid uncertainties of their safety and return. In the Sambalpur district, panic and apprehension continue to haunt the kin of medical student Somya Ranjan Kar.

Somya, who hails from Burla, is a first-year MBBS student at Kharkiv National Medical University in Ukraine. He had joined the college earlier this year and was supposed to reach India on Saturday. But his plans went awry as tension broke out between the two countries and he was stranded in the hostel.

Somya’s mother Sangeeta said she is somewhat relieved that her son has taken shelter in the hostel. Even though markets in Kharkiv are closed, there has been no trouble in getting food in the hostel. However, students have been asked to sleep in the basement of the hostel without light because of the war situation.

“Somya is giving us updates and has assured us that he is safe. He however says it may take a few days for things to improve and there’s no advisory on evacuation yet. We are living in fear as he mentions hearing frequent noise of bombardments,” she said.

As per reports, two other students from Sambalpur, Md. Zaqi and Roshan Kumar Behera are also stuck in Ukraine and skeptical about their return. Similarly, MBBS student Shanti Naik from Kalahandi district too is awaiting his evacuation. He hails from Khandasal Pada of Junagarh and is currently pursuing his second year in Ukraine’s Kharkiv Medical University.

While family members of Shanti could not be contacted, one of his friends Nikhil Agarwal, who got in touch with him, said, “Shanti said they managed to get dry food from a departmental store but are hiding in the metro tunnel on hearing sirens. They contacted the Indian embassy and were advised to move to another safe place towards the west.”