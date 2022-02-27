Surprise from Kotia, consensus candidate loses to independent 

By Express News Service

JEYPORE: Fielding of an all-party consensus candidate for Zilla Parishad (ZP) zone 1 from Kotia backfired as the contestant Mamata Jani suffered a humiliating defeat at the hands of her opponent Tikai Gamel, who fought as an independent.

As per preliminary reports, Tikai defeated Mamata by a whopping 3,000 votes margin after completion of counting on the day.

The act of political solidarity in the face of increasing overtures by Andhra Pradesh in Kotia, all main parties of State including BJD, BJP and Congress had decided to select a consensus candidate for ZP zone -1 seat of Pottangi.

Accordingly, Mamata, a native of Kotia’s Thuria village was selected as the consensus candidate and leaders across party lines campaigned for her uncontested victory. However, she had to face an electoral battle as independent candidate Tikai Gamel filed her papers.

Her defeat came as a surprise and shock for many, given the political backing she had. Sources say, differences among ground-level workers over the selection of consensus candidate could have led to Mamata’s defeat as some sections of Congress and BJD party workers in Pottangi block were not happy with her candidature.

Besides, Tikai has influence among local tribals given her family background. She is the granddaughter of the former Congress MLA of Pottangi Chandrama Saunta.

District BJD president and all party convenor for Kotia Ishwar Panigrahi said several factors worked for Tikai’s victory. “I hope she too will work for the development of Kotia,” he added.