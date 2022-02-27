STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Surprise from Kotia, consensus candidate loses to independent 

Besides, Tikai has influence among local tribals given her family background. She is the granddaughter of former Congress MLA of Pottangi Chandrama Saunta. 

Published: 27th February 2022 07:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th February 2022 07:39 AM   |  A+A-

BJD leaders interact with villagers over the border row in Pottangi . (Photo | EPS)

BJD leaders interact with villagers over the border row in Pottangi . (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

JEYPORE: Fielding of an all-party consensus candidate for Zilla Parishad (ZP) zone 1 from Kotia backfired as the contestant Mamata Jani suffered a humiliating defeat at the hands of her opponent Tikai Gamel, who fought as an independent.

As per preliminary reports, Tikai defeated Mamata by a whopping 3,000 votes margin after completion of counting on the day. 

The act of political solidarity in the face of increasing overtures by Andhra Pradesh in Kotia, all main parties of State including BJD, BJP and Congress had decided to select a consensus candidate for ZP zone -1 seat of Pottangi.

Accordingly, Mamata, a native of Kotia’s Thuria village was selected as the consensus candidate and leaders across party lines campaigned for her uncontested victory. However, she had to face an electoral battle as independent candidate Tikai Gamel filed her papers. 

Her defeat came as a surprise and shock for many, given the political backing she had. Sources say, differences among ground-level workers over the selection of consensus candidate could have led to Mamata’s defeat as some sections of Congress and BJD party workers in Pottangi block were not happy with her candidature.

Besides, Tikai has influence among local tribals given her family background. She is the granddaughter of the former Congress MLA of Pottangi Chandrama Saunta. 

District BJD president and all party convenor for Kotia Ishwar Panigrahi said several factors worked for Tikai’s victory. “I hope she too will work for the development of Kotia,” he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Zilla Parishad Tikai Gamel independent Candidate elections Polls Voting
India Matters
Bihar CM Nitish Kumar (Photo | PTI)
Bihar Economic Survey Report says state's growth performance better than national average
India's Permanent Representative to UN, TS Tirumurti at UNSC meeting on Ukraine | @ANI/Twitter
India abstains on UNSC resolution condemning Russia's 'aggression' against Ukraine
Akhil with Jithina
Kerala family's tale of two wars: Man hostage in Yemen, wife inside bunker in Ukraine
A worker at a Ukrainian gas station in Volovets, western Ukraine. (Photo | AP)
EXPLAINER: What does Ukraine invasion mean for energy bills?

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp