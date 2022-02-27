STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Ukraine returnees in Ganjam share ordeal

Narrating the situation back there, both the students said the situation was tense for the last one month as Russian troops were gathering on Ukraine’s borders.

Adarsh and Biswambar. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: Two medical students from Ganjam district, who are pursuing studies in Ukraine, returned home on Friday night.D Adarsh Patra and Biswambar Badatya of Ashok Nagar and Sidhartha Nagar in Berhampur, are both third-year medical students at Kharkiv National University.

As per reports, they managed to leave Ukraine a day before the invasion by Russia.

“Our parents frequently asked us to return but we consoled them saying there is no such problem. As the situation aggravated, some of us tried to book tickets to India and we managed to get our tickets for February 23 from Kyiv in Ukraine to Doha in Qatar,” they said.

The Indian Embassy in Kyiv has been supporting the students thereby providing regular updates. The situation is critical as civilians including Indians are sheltered in bunkers in between firing and bombing,” the duo shared. 

