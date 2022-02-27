STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Vedanta shuts thermal power unit, Gridco in a spot

Meanwhile, an official spokesperson of Vedanta said the shutdown was necessitated by maintenance.

Vedanta (File Photo | Reuters)

By Bijoy Pradhan
Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Vedanta Limited has shut down the second unit of its 4X600 MW Jharsuguda thermal power plant from Sunday last which could have a bearing on power availability for the State.

Vedanta took the measure shortly after OERC directed the company to supply full quantum of power to the State-owned bulk power supplier Gridco from February 19, 2022 as per its October 5, 2021 order.

“We are going to take VAL TPP Unit-2 shutdown tentatively at 00.00 hrs dated 21.02.2022 due to low coal stock,” said an e-mail from Vedanta to the State Load Dispatch Centre (SLDC) minutes before shutting down the second unit.

Hearing an interim petition of Gridco as per the directive of the Orissa High Court, OERC which earlier rejected a similar petition in its February 19 order said, “Vedanta Ltd. is directed to supply full quantum of power with effect from date of this order i.e. February 19, 2022 forthwith as per para 30(b), (c) and (f) of the OERC order dated October 5, 2021 till end of March 31, 2022 by procuring and utilising linkage/concessional coal available under Unit-II (600 MW) under the valid long term fuel supply agreement FSA pending disposal.”

On the strength of OERC order, SLDC immediately intimated the management of the Vedanta Thermal Power Station to submit its day-ahead generation schedule. However, the company which was generating and consuming power from Unit II for its own captive use till Sunday, shut down Unit-II citing a shortage of coal stock. This could deprive the State of availing cheapest thermal power and put it in a crisis situation, highly placed sources in the Energy Department said.

Challenging the February 19 order of OERC, Vedanta on Monday moved the Appellate Tribunal for Electricity (APTEL) seeking immediate relief. The apex panel has reportedly posted the matter to Friday for a hearing.

Gridco has filed a caveat in the Orissa High Court to thwart any legal action against it without giving an opportunity of hearing in this matter. Meanwhile, an official spokesperson of Vedanta said the shutdown was necessitated by maintenance.
 

