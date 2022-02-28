Baripada Stadium reels under poor lighting, neglect

By Express News Service

BARIPADA: Absence of proper lighting in Baripada Stadium has triggered resentment among both players and sports lovers as the problem is preventing district and State level sporting events from taking place there in the evenings.

Members of the Mayurbhanj Athletic Association (MAA), which takes care of the stadium, have alleged that apathy of the State government and lack of initiative by the district administration have resulted in neglect of the historic stadium.

Spanning across eight acres, Baripada Stadium has been functioning since 1918 when Sriram Chandra Bhanjdeo was the Maharaja. Sharing their discontentment, MAA members said usually, no activity takes place in the stadium after sunset and if any event is conducted, additional arrangements are made for lighting which turns out to be a costly affair.

As per reports, in February 2021, former Secretary of MAA Kishore Biswal had laid the foundation stone for the installation of floodlights around the stadium after Jajpur MLA and BJD observer in Mayurbhanj Pranab Prakash Das assured to provide financial assistance for the facility. Gridco had reportedly taken charge of light installation but no progress has been made even after a year. Besides, all eight rooms of the stadium are in dilapidated condition.

Secretary of MAA Bijay Kumar Das said development works were held up because of the panchayat elections and will start soon.