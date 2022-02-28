BJD poll machine consumes state, one district at a time

By Express News Service

In Sundargarh, the Biju Janata Dal won 16 out of 17 ZP seats in the first phase while leading in as many in the second phase. Opposition Congress and BJP are yet to open their accounts.

That pretty much summed up the panchayat election story across the districts. The ruling party tasted defeat only in Koida-B where CPM’s Sushila Munda won with a margin of 6,230 votes. Candidates in BJP strongholds of Sundargarh, Talsara and Birmitrapur and Congress citadel Rajgangpur failed to even put up a fight. Counting for Lathikata-C seat will take place on Monday and there is an indication of it going to BJD. Again.

All 22 ZP zones in Ganjam were bagged by the BJD, including BJP strongholds of Rangeilunda and Dharakote and the Congress fort of Sanakhemundi. As many as 20 zones saw a tough fight between BJD and BJP, with the former asserting supremacy just after seven rounds of counting on the day. Counting for the remaining 47 seats will be held on Monday.

In Balasore, BJD won 10 ZP seats while BJP bagged three seats in first phase of counting. The ruling party recorded a landslide win in Nabarangpur, winning nine of 10 seats. One Independent candidate won from Nandahandi block. Till reports last came in, Congress was leading in Papadahandi block.

Koraput witnessed similar scenes, with BJD winning in seven out of 13 ZP seats. “People of Koraput have shown their trust with the leadership of CM Naveen Patanaik who has worked for the development of tribal areas,” says senior BJD leader of Koraput Bishnu Patra.

However, Congress held its own as it finished a close second, winning in six zones. Koraput MP Saptagiri Ulka thanked the people of Koraput for supporting the party in different ZP zones. “We gave a good fight. That is important “, he added.

In Puri, BJD bagged all 11 seats that were put on the counting table on the day. A total of 33 ZP zones went into polls during the panchayat elections in the district.

Kalahandi repeated the same story. BJD candidate Tuni Khosla won from Thuamul Rampur block in Kalahandi while Karlamunda saw Congress nominee Suresh Choudhary taking the lead. In rest 11 seats, BJD maintained a comfortable lead.

In Jajpur, BJD swept all 12 ZP zones in 10 blocks - Jajpur, Binjharpur, Bari, Dasarathapur, Danagadi, Korei, Rasulpur and Sukinda blocks (1 seat in each block), Barachana and Dharmasala (2 seats in each block) - with Congress and BJP failing to open their accounts.

In Jharsuguda, five BJD candidates won on the second day besides leading in the remaining three seat where counting is underway.