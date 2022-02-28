STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Child marriage averted, minor girl rescued in Paradipgarh

The minor girl, who belongs to Bhimnasi, was reportedly being married to a 19-year-old boy from Niharuni village.

Published: 28th February 2022 05:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th February 2022 05:08 AM   |  A+A-

Child marriage, Child Helpline

Child Helpline officials counselling the families (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

PARADIP: A 14-year-old girl was rescued after officials of the district administration and Child Helpline intervened with help of local villagers and averted a child marriage at Niharuni village within Paradipgarh police limits on Saturday night. 

The minor girl, who belongs to Bhimnasi, was reportedly being married to a 19-year-old boy from Niharuni village. Sources said, both families had agreed to perform the marriage rituals at a nearby temple in the village. On getting information, villagers informed the Child Helpline. Acting swiftly on the tip-off, Child Helpline officials led by coordinator Naresh Kumar Gochhayat rushed to the spot. 

They counselled the family members on the disadvantages and consequences of child marriage and how it is a social evil. Child Development Project Officer of Kujang block Tanuprava Behera, who accompanied the Child Helpline officials, said the families agreed not to conduct the marriage and the girl returned to her parents.

Gochhayat said, "The child marriage in Paradipgarh was averted due to our timely intervention. Despite frequent awareness and counselling, the phenomenon still prevails in the district."

