STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Congress, BJP candidates cautious ahead of ULB polls

Though the complete results of the rural elections are not declared so far, the Opposition candidates for ULBs are keen on contesting as independent candidates instead of being tagged to a party.

Published: 28th February 2022 05:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th February 2022 05:13 AM   |  A+A-

BJP Flag, Congress Flag

Representational image of BJP and Congress flags. (File photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

PARADIP: With BJD’s unassailable victory in the panchayat polls, Congress and BJP candidates in Paradip and Jagatsinghpur are sceptical of contesting the upcoming urban local body (ULB) polls with party tickets. 

Though the complete results of the rural elections are not declared so far, the Opposition candidates for ULBs are keen on contesting as independent candidates instead of being tagged to the BJP or Congress. 

Local BJD leader and former chairman of Paradip Municipality Basant Kumar Biswal said that the party has quite a number of aspirants and election for the post of chairman will be held directly. “We will select the councillor and chairman candidates based on their experience and leadership qualities. There is no chance of accepting people from other parties as our hands are full with party ca didates,” added Biswal.

While local BJP leader Sampad Swain is worried with the current scenario,  a youth leader Chinmaya Ranjan, son of Kishore Parida who was the chairman of Paradip Municipality, is also lobbying to get a BJP ticket for the ULB polls. Congress will field one candidate from Paradip Erasama Industrial Bikash Parishad. 

As many as 19 wards with 42,116 voters will exercise their franchise to elect members for Paradip Municipality. In the last urban poll, BJD had won 17 seats followed by Congress at two and BJP one. Elections to 106 ULBs including 47 municipalities, 59 NACs and three Municipal Corporations will be held on March 24. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Odisha urban local body polls Odisha panchayat polls Biju Janata Dal
India Matters
Bihar CM Nitish Kumar (Photo | PTI)
Bihar Economic Survey Report says state's growth performance better than national average
India's Permanent Representative to UN, TS Tirumurti at UNSC meeting on Ukraine | @ANI/Twitter
India abstains on UNSC resolution condemning Russia's 'aggression' against Ukraine
Akhil with Jithina
Kerala family's tale of two wars: Man hostage in Yemen, wife inside bunker in Ukraine
A worker at a Ukrainian gas station in Volovets, western Ukraine. (Photo | AP)
EXPLAINER: What does Ukraine invasion mean for energy bills?

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp