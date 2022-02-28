Fog warning for some Odisha districts

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast fog at a few places in the State on Monday night and Tuesday morning. Shallow to moderate fog is likely to occur at one or two places in coastal districts and Kandhamal during the period.

The regional Met office has said there will be no large change in minimum (night) temperature in the next four to five days. The winter has started retreating from Odisha and on Sunday morning Koraput was the coldest at 12.5 degrees Celsius and Phulbani 13 degrees.

The Twin City of Bhubaneswar and Cuttack recorded minimum temperatures of 20 degrees and 19.6 degrees respectively.