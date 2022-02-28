STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Get our children back, appeal of parents gets louder

The agency, which had facilitated travel of the Indian students, has also expressed helplessness to further arrange food following supply disruption, she added.

Published: 28th February 2022 05:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th February 2022 05:06 AM   |  A+A-

Students of Sumy State University huddled in the bunker as fresh fighting broke out in the north-eastern city on Sunday, Feb 27, 2022.

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: Even as the evacuation of Indian students from war-torn Ukraine has begun, parents of stranded students in Kharkiv are worried for their safety and have again urged the Indian government to bring their children back. 

Sudhanya Jena, an employee of the Rourkela Steel Plant (RSP), said after war broke out in Kharkiv region, his daughter Saloni (23), a fifth-year medical student, and at least eight other students of Rourkela from February 25 have taken shelter at the 23 Serpnya metro station. Jena said the underground metro station is occupied by hundred others. 

The agency, which had facilitated travel of the Indian students, has also expressed helplessness to further arrange food following supply disruption, she added.

“We learnt that while evacuation from the less affected western Ukraine is underway, due to ongoing war in eastern Ukraine and on streets of Kharkiv evacuation from eastern side has not started. We are spending sleepless nights fearing for the safety of Saloni and others,” said a disturbed Jena.  

Another parent Trilochan Swain said his daughter Shashwati, a first year medical student, with others has moved to the underground bomb shelter of the hostel building in Kharkiv and they are also running short of food and water.

 “Although my daughter is sheltered in the underground basement of the hostel building, both me and my wife have not been able to remain calm,” he said, adding, we pray, all our children come back soon and safe. Nearly 25 students from Rourkela are reportedly stuck in Kharkiv.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Russia war on Ukraine Indian students stuck in Ukraine Odisha students in Ukraine Operation Ganga
India Matters
Bihar CM Nitish Kumar (Photo | PTI)
Bihar Economic Survey Report says state's growth performance better than national average
India's Permanent Representative to UN, TS Tirumurti at UNSC meeting on Ukraine | @ANI/Twitter
India abstains on UNSC resolution condemning Russia's 'aggression' against Ukraine
Akhil with Jithina
Kerala family's tale of two wars: Man hostage in Yemen, wife inside bunker in Ukraine
A worker at a Ukrainian gas station in Volovets, western Ukraine. (Photo | AP)
EXPLAINER: What does Ukraine invasion mean for energy bills?

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp