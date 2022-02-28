Get our children back, appeal of parents gets louder

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: Even as the evacuation of Indian students from war-torn Ukraine has begun, parents of stranded students in Kharkiv are worried for their safety and have again urged the Indian government to bring their children back.

Sudhanya Jena, an employee of the Rourkela Steel Plant (RSP), said after war broke out in Kharkiv region, his daughter Saloni (23), a fifth-year medical student, and at least eight other students of Rourkela from February 25 have taken shelter at the 23 Serpnya metro station. Jena said the underground metro station is occupied by hundred others.

The agency, which had facilitated travel of the Indian students, has also expressed helplessness to further arrange food following supply disruption, she added.

“We learnt that while evacuation from the less affected western Ukraine is underway, due to ongoing war in eastern Ukraine and on streets of Kharkiv evacuation from eastern side has not started. We are spending sleepless nights fearing for the safety of Saloni and others,” said a disturbed Jena.

Another parent Trilochan Swain said his daughter Shashwati, a first year medical student, with others has moved to the underground bomb shelter of the hostel building in Kharkiv and they are also running short of food and water.

“Although my daughter is sheltered in the underground basement of the hostel building, both me and my wife have not been able to remain calm,” he said, adding, we pray, all our children come back soon and safe. Nearly 25 students from Rourkela are reportedly stuck in Kharkiv.