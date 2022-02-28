Odisha local body polls: Denied a pucca house, Rani fights, wins election

By Express News Service

Rani Singh

BARIPADA: In a turn of events, sarpanch nominee Rani Singh of Bhadasole village under Bangiriposi block has won the panchayat elections this year.

Rani, wife of a tractor driver Narayan Singh and a matriculate, bagged a total of 1,464 votes and defeated her contender and former sarpanch Sabita Bhuyan, who received 1,349 votes, by a margin of 115.

Rani’s win is no less than a miracle, being pegged against a seasoned candidate. Harried by administrative apathy in trying to get a pucca house for herself under the government scheme, Rani decided to contest the elections to be heard. “I knew that if I had to teach the officials concerned who ignored me a lesson, I have to contest for the post of sarpanch and win it,” said Rani, adding that women of the village lent their support during the entire process. Besides, drinking water and old-age pension were other poll issues raised by the voters who wanted Rani to be their voice.

“I thank the villagers who have shown their confidence in me and vow to work towards their development,” said an elated Rani.