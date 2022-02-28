STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Odisha local body polls: Denied a pucca house, Rani fights, wins election

In a turn of events, sarpanch nominee Rani Singh of Bhadasole village under Bangiriposi block has won the panchayat elections this year.

Published: 28th February 2022 04:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th February 2022 04:50 AM   |  A+A-

Vote; elections

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service
Rani Singh

BARIPADA: In a turn of events, sarpanch nominee Rani Singh of Bhadasole village under Bangiriposi block has won the panchayat elections this year.

Rani, wife of a tractor driver Narayan Singh and a matriculate, bagged a total of 1,464 votes and defeated her contender and former sarpanch Sabita Bhuyan, who received 1,349 votes, by a margin of 115. 

Rani’s win is no less than a miracle, being pegged against a seasoned candidate. Harried by administrative apathy in trying to get a pucca house for herself under the government scheme, Rani decided to contest the elections to be heard. “I knew that if I had to teach the officials concerned who ignored me a lesson, I have to contest for the post of sarpanch and win it,” said Rani, adding that women of the village lent their support during the entire process. Besides, drinking water and old-age pension were other poll issues raised by the voters who wanted Rani to be their voice. 

“I thank the villagers who have shown their confidence in me and vow to work towards their development,” said an elated Rani. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Odisha local body polls Administrative apathy
India Matters
Bihar CM Nitish Kumar (Photo | PTI)
Bihar Economic Survey Report says state's growth performance better than national average
India's Permanent Representative to UN, TS Tirumurti at UNSC meeting on Ukraine | @ANI/Twitter
India abstains on UNSC resolution condemning Russia's 'aggression' against Ukraine
Akhil with Jithina
Kerala family's tale of two wars: Man hostage in Yemen, wife inside bunker in Ukraine
A worker at a Ukrainian gas station in Volovets, western Ukraine. (Photo | AP)
EXPLAINER: What does Ukraine invasion mean for energy bills?

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp