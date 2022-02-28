Odisha local body polls: Half a family wins, the other loses

By Express News Service

BALANGIR: While the panchayat polls saw a contest between parties, the real battleground here was in the family of local MLA and Congress leader Narasingha Mishra with his younger brothers’ families pitted against each other for Puintala block chairman seat. The victory and loss too were within the family.

While one of his younger brothers’ (Bighneswara Mishra) wife Gitanjali Mishra and son Smarak Mishra won the samiti member seats of Chatamakhana and Pipirda, respectively, Jotshnamayee Mishra, wife of another brother Binayaka Mishra and their son Siddhartha Mishra lost.