STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Odisha local body polls: Half a family wins, the other loses

The victory and loss too were within the family. 

Published: 28th February 2022 04:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th February 2022 04:52 AM   |  A+A-

voting, vote, elections

Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

BALANGIR: While the panchayat polls saw a contest between parties, the real battleground here was in the family of local MLA and Congress leader Narasingha Mishra with his younger brothers’ families pitted against each other for Puintala block chairman seat. The victory and loss too were within the family. 

While one of his younger brothers’ (Bighneswara Mishra) wife Gitanjali Mishra and son Smarak Mishra won the samiti member seats of Chatamakhana and Pipirda, respectively, Jotshnamayee Mishra, wife of another brother Binayaka Mishra and their son Siddhartha Mishra lost.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Odisha local body polls
India Matters
Bihar CM Nitish Kumar (Photo | PTI)
Bihar Economic Survey Report says state's growth performance better than national average
India's Permanent Representative to UN, TS Tirumurti at UNSC meeting on Ukraine | @ANI/Twitter
India abstains on UNSC resolution condemning Russia's 'aggression' against Ukraine
Akhil with Jithina
Kerala family's tale of two wars: Man hostage in Yemen, wife inside bunker in Ukraine
A worker at a Ukrainian gas station in Volovets, western Ukraine. (Photo | AP)
EXPLAINER: What does Ukraine invasion mean for energy bills?

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp