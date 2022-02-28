Operation theatre for life-saving TB surgeries in SCB soon

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The centre of excellence at the pulmonary medicine department in SCB Medical College and Hospital will soon have a negative pressure modular operation theatre (OT) to facilitate advanced surgery on TB patients.

The SCBMCH will be the first government hospital in Odisha to have such a facility having a bacteria-free environment to facilitate surgery on TB and sputum-infected patients. Except for the National Institute of Tuberculosis and Respiratory Diseases (NITRD) in New Delhi, the facility is not available anywhere across the country.

The department had given a proposal to the Central government for the installation of the OT in the centre of excellence of the department under the National Health Mission(NHM). The National Program Coordination Committee (NPCC) has approved the proposal for the project worth Rs 3 crore.

“TB and sputum infected patients are being treated with only drug extinctive therapy which cures 60 per cent and the rest 40 per cent succumb to the disease. The death rate will be prevented and reduced to the extent of 20 per cent if the infected patients needing surgery are able to undergo lungs and thoracic surgery,” said the head of the department Prof Manoranjan Patnaik.

Besides facilitating surgery on early lung cancer patients, the OT will pave the way for lung transplantation in the future as the centre of excellence in the department is equipped with 13 negative pressure ICUs on the fourth floor of the building, Patnaik said.

The new facility would be set up on the sixth floor of the centre of excellence building soon. A one-year certificate course on respiratory therapy has already commenced with intake of seven students. The course will help nurses in monitoring patients, ICU and ventilator management, he added.​