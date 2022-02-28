STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Operation theatre for life-saving TB surgeries in SCB soon

The SCBMCH will be the first government hospital in Odisha to have such a facility having a bacteria-free environment to facilitate surgery on TB and sputum-infected patients.

Published: 28th February 2022 04:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th February 2022 04:46 AM   |  A+A-

SCB Medical College (File | Photo)

SCB Medical College (File | Photo)

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The centre of excellence at the pulmonary medicine department in SCB Medical College and Hospital will soon have a negative pressure modular operation theatre (OT) to facilitate advanced surgery on TB patients.

The SCBMCH will be the first government hospital in Odisha to have such a facility having a bacteria-free environment to facilitate surgery on TB and sputum-infected patients. Except for the National Institute of Tuberculosis and Respiratory Diseases (NITRD) in New Delhi, the facility is not available anywhere across the country.

The department had given a proposal to the Central government for the installation of the OT in the centre of excellence of the department under the National Health Mission(NHM). The National Program Coordination Committee (NPCC) has approved the proposal for the project worth Rs 3 crore.

“TB and sputum infected patients are being treated with only drug extinctive therapy which cures 60 per cent and the rest 40 per cent succumb to the disease. The death rate will be prevented and reduced to the extent of 20 per cent if the infected patients needing surgery are able to undergo lungs and thoracic surgery,” said the head of the department Prof Manoranjan Patnaik.

Besides facilitating surgery on early lung cancer patients, the OT will pave the way for lung transplantation in the future as the centre of excellence in the department is equipped with 13 negative pressure ICUs on the fourth floor of the building, Patnaik said. 

The new facility would be set up on the sixth floor of the centre of excellence building soon. A one-year certificate course on respiratory therapy has already commenced with intake of seven students. The course will help nurses in monitoring patients, ICU and ventilator management, he added.​

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
CB Medical College and Hospital Operation Theatre for TB patients National Institute of Tuberculosis and Respiratory Diseases
India Matters
Bihar CM Nitish Kumar (Photo | PTI)
Bihar Economic Survey Report says state's growth performance better than national average
India's Permanent Representative to UN, TS Tirumurti at UNSC meeting on Ukraine | @ANI/Twitter
India abstains on UNSC resolution condemning Russia's 'aggression' against Ukraine
Akhil with Jithina
Kerala family's tale of two wars: Man hostage in Yemen, wife inside bunker in Ukraine
A worker at a Ukrainian gas station in Volovets, western Ukraine. (Photo | AP)
EXPLAINER: What does Ukraine invasion mean for energy bills?

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp