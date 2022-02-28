Ruchi Foodline customer wins car worth Rs 12 lakh in lucky draw

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Leading spices brand Ruchi Foodline has gifted a car worth Rs 12 lakh to one of its customers through a lucky draw at an event here on Saturday.

Ranjan Patnaik from Paradip won the four-wheeler as the first prize under Ruchi’s festival bonanza offer. The company had started the bonanza offer for those buying Ruchi spice products of 50 grams or 100 grams between July and November.

Three other customers were gifted two-wheelers, while five got refrigerators as the second and third prize in the lucky draw. Actors Akash Das Nayak and Prakruti Mishra handed over the prizes to the customers.

Many customers also won gold and silver coins during the offer period, said officials of Ruchi Foodline. The company plans to roll out similar offers soon ahead of its golden jubilee celebration, said firm director Arabinda Sahoo.