SRC advisory on Shivaratri

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The State government on Saturday issued guidelines for the celebration of the Mahashivaratri on March 1 with strict compliance to Covid-19 protocols. Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) PK Jena said devotees will be required to follow Covid-19 safety protocols such as wearing of masks, social distancing and hand washing. Considering the local conditions, the collectors, municipal commissioners and police commissioner for Bhubaneswar-Cuttack may impose appropriate restrictions on entry of devotees into the temples on the day.

The SRC guidelines also stated that mela and congregations outside or within the temple premises may be restricted to avoid mass gatherings and crowding.