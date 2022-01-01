Essential services allowed during night curfew: Odisha government

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: A day after releasing the Covid-19 guidelines for January, the State government has modified the night curfew restrictions in all urban areas by exempting several essential activities.

In a revised notification on Friday, the Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) clarified that night curfew restrictions from 10 pm to 5 am will not be applicable to officials on duty, healthcare and emergency workers of utilities including electricity, fire services, telecom, water supply, railways, port and airport.

Movement of ambulances, public transport, private vehicles and taxis (including cabs by aggregators like Ola and Uber) to and from airports, railway station and bus terminals/stops for facilitating movement of passengers by air, rail and road will be allowed.

The State government has also restricted gatherings to celebrate the New Year at offices on Saturday in view of the rise in new Covid cases in the State. The General Administration and Public Grievance department has directed all government employees to scrupulously avoid group movements, congregations and greetings with flower bouquets in offices on January 1. The government employees have been advised to use virtual mediums for conveying their New Year greetings and maintain social distancing.

Meanwhile, the Khandagiri and Udayagiri caves besides, Rajarani temple in the Capital city will remain out of bound for the tourists on January 1 and 2.