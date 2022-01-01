Explosives, Maoist items recovered near Odisha-Andhra border

By Express News Service

MALKANGIRI: A huge cache of explosives and Maoist items were seized during a joint operation by Malkangiri police and Border Security Force (BSF) in Swabhiman Anchal under Jodambo police limits bordering Andhra Pradesh and Odisha on Friday.

Acting on a tip off, an intensive search and area domination was conducted by the team which found a major Maoist dump near the forest area between Taber and Arlingpada village under Jantri panchayat. The combing operation led to the recovery and seizure of a large quantity of explosives, Maoist literature, medicines, and other incriminating articles.

The seized items include six tiffin IEDs, two pressure IEDs, codex wire, two 7.62 mm ball ammunition, one INSAS magazine, one pair of jungle shoes, Maoist uniform and other incriminating and daily use articles.

Malkangiri SDPO Abhilash G said, “We suspect that these explosives and other articles belong to the Maoist cadres of Andhra-Odisha Border Special Zonal Committee.”