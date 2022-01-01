STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Explosives, Maoist items recovered near Odisha-Andhra border

The combing operation led to the recovery and seizure of a large quantity of explosives, Maoist literature, medicines, and other incriminating articles. 

Published: 01st January 2022 07:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st January 2022 07:48 AM   |  A+A-

maoist, naxal

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

MALKANGIRI: A huge cache of explosives and Maoist items were seized during a joint operation by Malkangiri police and Border Security Force (BSF) in Swabhiman Anchal under Jodambo police limits bordering Andhra Pradesh and Odisha on Friday.

Acting on a tip off, an intensive search and area domination was conducted by the team which found a major Maoist dump near the forest area between Taber and Arlingpada village under Jantri panchayat. The combing operation led to the recovery and seizure of a large quantity of explosives, Maoist literature, medicines, and other incriminating articles. 

The seized items include six tiffin IEDs, two pressure IEDs, codex wire, two 7.62 mm ball ammunition, one INSAS magazine, one pair of jungle shoes, Maoist uniform and other incriminating and daily use articles. 

Malkangiri SDPO Abhilash G said, “We suspect that these explosives and other articles belong to the Maoist cadres of Andhra-Odisha Border Special Zonal Committee.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
BSF Odisha maoist Odisha Andhra maoist Malkangiri
India Matters
Jamia Millia Islamia (Photo| Jamia Millia website)
Oxfam India, Jamia Millia among over 6,000 entities in India to lose foreign funding licence 
Gateway of India in Mumbai wears a deserted look on Friday following fresh restrictions imposed due to rising Covid cases | Pti
'Third wave may see 80 lakh cases, 80,000 deaths': Maharashtra warns of huge Covid surge, fatalities 
ATM (Photo | EPS)
ATM service charges increase, to cost Rs 21 per transaction from January 1, 2022
Citizens can register at the Co-WIN portal through their mobile number. (Google Play Store Screengrab)
Registration starts for Covid vaccination for teens aged 15-18

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp