Odisha Cabinet allows grant-in-aid for eligible teachers

26,164 employees of the non-government aided schools, Sanskrit tols and madrasas will receive the benefits with effect from January 1

For representational purpose. (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: In a major move, the Cabinet on Friday approved the proposal to provide grant-in-aid under 7th Pay Commission to eligible teaching and non-teaching staff of new aided non-government high schools, upper primary schools, Sanskrit tols and madrasas.

Chief Secretary Suresh Kumar Mahapatra said that around 26,164 employees of the non-government aided schools, Sanskrit tols and madrasas will receive the benefits of grant-in-aid with effect from January 1, 2022. The State government will bear the additional financial burden of around Rs 292 crore per year towards this enhanced grant-in-aid. The eligible employees in these institutions would get the actual revised grant from January 1, 2022, as per Odisha’s revised pay scale rules 2017. 

The Cabinet also approved a proposal for the amendment to the Odisha Gram Panchayat Act, Panchayat Samiti Act, and Zilla Parishad Act which aims at inserting provision of filing affidavits by the contesting candidates and provision of disaster management in the three Acts. Candidates contesting elections to the panchayat bodies were filing affidavits before the election officers concerned during submission of nomination papers. However, the provision was not there in the panchayat acts in the State.

Besides, the proposal of the Higher Education department for the amendment of the recruitment and conditions of service of laboratory assistant-cum-storekeeper, librarian, and physical education teacher of government colleges was  approved.

As per the amendment, the laboratory assistant-cum-storekeeper, librarian, and physical education teacher of government colleges will no more be recruited through the Staff Selection Commission (SSC). Instead, they will be selected through the Selection Board of the Higher Education Department.

The proposal for the restructuring of the engineering cadre of the Rural Development Department was also approved. The Cabinet also cleared the proposal to create a new Rural Works Circle in Rayagada and three new RW divisions in Udala, Bansapal and Bonai. Similarly, eight more quality control divisions are being created to strengthen the monitoring and supervision.

