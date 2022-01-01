STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Odisha government hikes dearness allowance by 3 per cent

The Odisha government on Friday announced to increase the Dearness Allowance (DA) of government employees and pensioners by three per cent (pc).

Published: 01st January 2022

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Odisha government on Friday announced to increase the Dearness Allowance (DA) of government employees and pensioners by three per cent (pc).

Announcing the decision on the eve of New Year, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik said it would benefit 7.5 lakh State government employees and pensioners. The government employees and pensioners will now get 31 pc DA following the hike, which will be effective from July 1, 2021.  

The government has also decided to pay 30 pc of the arrears of employees as per the recommendation of the Seventh Pay Commission. Earlier, they had received 50 pc of the arrears of their increased pay from January 2016 to August 2017. The release of arrears will benefit four lakh government employees in the State.

TAGS
Dearness allowance Odisha Dearness allowance Odisha DA
