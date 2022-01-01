Odisha man, dead five months back, receives 2nd dose of Covishield!

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR: A sense of shock and disbelief gripped Subhakant Sahoo of Urali village within Jagatsinghpur police limits when he got a message on his dead father Gobinda Charan’s phone that he had received the second dose of Covishield at 3:25 pm on December 30. The message further said he could download the vaccination certificate of his father from the CoWin portal.

Gobinda had died on July 20 this year due to Covid-19 and the message came as a painful shock for his grieving family. Subhakant said his 71-year-old father had taken the first dose of Covishield vaccine at Mandashai community health centre (CHC) on April 9. However, he tested Covid positive and was admitted to SCB Medical College and Hospital, Cuttack on July 15. Later, he was shifted to a private hospital in Cuttack where he died on July 20. The Cuttack Municipal Corporation even issued Gobinda’s death certificate on August 26.

“After I received the message on Thursday, I downloaded the vaccination certificate and found that my father bearing batch no 4121P249 was vaccinated by medical staff Sasmita Bhoi at Mandashai CHC. This was shocking for all of us,” he said. Subhakant further informed that last week, an ex-gratia of Rs 50,000 was credited in his mother’s bank account for Gobinda’s death due to Covid.

Locals alleged that the authorities involved in vaccination process were not performing their duty carefully. A villager alleged that though he is yet to take the second dose, he has received a message which stated that he received the same at the district headquarters hospital, Jagatsinghpur. Contacted, medical officer of Mandashai CHC Suresh Lenka said he is unaware about any dead person receiving Covid vaccine. “I have asked the CHC staff to probe the incident and verify the allegation,” he added.