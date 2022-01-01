Odisha MLA Kishore Mohanty laid to rest with full State honours

By Express News Service

JHARSUGUDA: Former Speaker of Odisha Assembly and BJD MLA from Brajrajnagar Kishore Mohanty was cremated with full State honours in Jharsuguda on Friday afternoon.

Mohanty was also given a guard of honour by police. His son Purushottam lit the funeral pyre. More than 10,000 people gathered at the cremation ground to bid adieu to the senior BJD leader who passed away due to cardiac arrest on Thursday at the age of 63.

Political leaders cutting across party lines paid their last respects to Mohanty. Health Minister Naba Kishore Das, Labour Minister Susanta Singh, BJP’s Bargarh MP Suresh Pujari, Rajya Sabha Member Prasanna Acharya, former Chief Minister of Congress Hemananda Biswal, BJD Rajya Sabha Member Subhash Singh, Jajpur MLA Pranab Prakash Das, Attabira legislator Snehangini Chhuria and Sundargarh MLA (BJP) Kusum Tete were among those present to pay respect to Mohanty.

Mohanty’s mortal remains were first taken to Brajrajnagar where thousands of his constituents bid him a tearful farewell. His body was then brought to Jharsuguda Indoor Stadium at Mangal Bazaar for locals to pay respects. His last rites were performed at Jhadeswar cremation ground.

On Thursday evening, the Brajrajnagar MLA fell ill during a meeting and was shifted to a private hospital in Jharsuguda where he breathed his last.