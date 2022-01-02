STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
A cafe where this 23-year-old serves 'Math-e-matics'

23-year-old Sabyasachi Rout has found place in India Book of Records for writing two books of mathematics at a young age.

23-year-old Sabyasachi Rout teaches 47 students in his Math-e-matics Cafe at Sikharpur.

By Arabinda Panda
Express News Service

CUTTACK: Mathematics, even for higher grades, can be easy and fun at the same time. Sabyasachi Rout, a young mathematician of Cuttack, wants every student to believe this. And to make it work, he also runs a unique café where mathematics is ‘served’ with all its nuances.

Passionate about the subject since his childhood, the 23-year-old mathematician from Sikharpur currently teaches 47 students in his Math-e-matics Cafe at Sikharpur.

While 39 students pay him the fees, he teaches the rest eight for free as they come from poor economic backgrounds. He opened the single-room tutorial in his house in 2016.

"There are many underprivileged children who are good at mathematics but they do not get proper guidance. I keep 8 to 10 seats in my class for such children every year," said the youth who has completed his MSc in the subject.

Rout, who is also an International Mathematical Olympiad trainer, has found place in India Book of Records for writing two books of mathematics at a young age.

So far, 80 per cent of his students have succeeded in securing medals in Mathematical Olympiad. He is also a part of several mathematical societies in the country.

His latest book, ‘NCERT Mathematics Solutions for Class X’, released recently, fetched him membership of Indian Mathematical Society (IMS), the oldest organisation in India devoted to the promotion of study and research in the subject.

"As students go to the upper grades, many develop a phobia towards mathematics. Through this book, I want to make their fundamentals in the subject clear which would help them in better understanding," said Rout. 

The book aims at providing simpler and broader explanations to all the questions of mathematics which is taught in Class X. It has 15 chapters that focus on fundamentals of real numbers, polynomials and arithmetic progressions, among other things. The book has also found appreciation from members of the IMS.

The excellence of a mathematician can be measured by his ability to de-construct and explain the fundamentals of a complicated mathematical equation with ease, which Rout has successfully delivered in the last five years of being a guide to students from schools to ones pursing competitive examinations. 
Rout, who is pursuing his doctorate, plans to research on Calculus.

