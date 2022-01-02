STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Amid Omicron fears, Odisha scraps it's decision to reopen primary schools from January 3

Odisha on Sunday reported 424 new confirmed infections, highest in over last two months. At least 14 cases of Omicron have also been detected in the state in the recent weeks.

Published: 02nd January 2022 02:32 PM

Many parents are now preferring to send their children to government schools over private schools in Telangana.

Image used for representational purpose. (File photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESHWAR: Amid fear of spike in Omicron cases, Odisha government on Sunday scrapped its
decision to reopen primary schools from January 3.

The Information and Public Relations (I&PR) department stated that offline teaching of students from Class I to V at Primary level, scheduled to start from Monday, has been postponed in view of the surge in Covid-19 cases and fear of Omicron, a super mutant variant of novel coronavirus.

School and Mass Education (SME) Minister Samir Ranjan Dash said the decision to postpone reopening of schools at primary was taken after due consultation with the stakeholders and health experts.

He said a number of parents and guardians had also expressed apprehensions over reopening of primary schools due to rising number of Covid cases in last two days.

Notably, the SME department had decided to reopen schools for primary students from January 3 citing downward trend of Covid-19 in the state. The department had decided to reopen around 27,000 schools at the primary level from January 3 with strict compliance to the Covid-19 standard operating
procedure.

While remaining 3,093 nodal schools, where the summative assessment of Class X students is scheduled take place from January 5 to 8, were supposed to be reopened for primary students from January 10.

Officials, however, clarified that the summative assessment of Class X students will be conducted by the Board of Secondary Education (BSE) as per schedule from January 5.

They said the offline teaching at Upper Primary, Secondary and Higher Secondary level (Class VI to XII) will continue as per the previous schedule.

