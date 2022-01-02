BJP to hit streets over 27 per cent OBC quota

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The BJP on Saturday announced to intensify its campaign demanding 27 per cent reservation of seats to OBCs in the three-tier panchayati raj institutions and urban local bodies.

Informing about the decision to mediapersons here, president of Odisha BJP OBC Morcha Surath Biswal said the party will take its fight for the Constitutional rights to panchayat level.

"The party will stage demonstrations in all the block and district headquarters of the State till January 8. The agitation will be taken to panchayat-level in the next phase. Memorandum addressed to Governor Ganeshi Lal will be sent through BDOs and district collectors," Biswal said.

The saffron party will also launch a signature campaign across the State. Signatures of 50 lakh people will be collected and sent to the Governor to mount pressure on the government for acting according to the Supreme Court directive on providing 27 pc reservation to the OBCs in local and urban bodies.

"The manner in which the State government handled the case in the Orissa High Court proved that the ruling BJD is not keen on protecting the interest of the OBCs. The apathy of this government towards OBCs is clearly visible," he said.

He added that the explanation tendered by the government after rejection of its draft reservation list is vague.

The government must ensure that the ‘triple test’ conditions enunciated by the apex court is fulfilled to give the OBCs their due before announcing election dates.

If the government fails the test, the BJP will be forced to take legal recourse to get back the OBC rights, he said.​