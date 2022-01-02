First-of-its-kind cosmetic restoration lab for challenged in Sambalpur

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: In a ray of hope for partially challenged persons, a Silicone Cosmetic Restoration Laboratory was recently launched by the district administration at the Regional Centre for Disabilities Rehabilitation (RCDR) in Sambalpur. The laboratory is touted to be the first-of-its-kind government-run facility in Odisha.

Inaugurated by the Collector on December 18, the facility will provide silicone implants for artificial eyes, nose, fingers and other body parts for people with disabilities across the State.

In 2018, a proposal for setting up a cosmetic restoration lab was sent by RCDR citing expansion capability of the centre. Subsequently, the project was approved by the State government and Rs 10 lakh sanctioned for the purpose.

While the laboratory is set up on the premises of RCDR, technical staff here have also been given necessary training on fabrication of silicone implants by experts, prior to its opening.

Sharing the numerous possibilities of silicon implants, prosthetic and orthotic engineer of RCDR, S Khuntia said it is a much better alternative to cosmetic restoration surgeries.

Though the silicone implant doesn’t restore functionality of a body part, temporary cosmetic correction improves the appearance which boosts the confidence of a disabled person.

“Currently, not many are aware of the facility but we will be happy to cater to people from across the State. Since we have adequate scope for trial and error here, we can manufacture a large variety of implants for beneficiaries depending upon their requirements,” he said.

Contacted, district disability rehabilitation officer (DRDO), Rabindra Satpathy said any person in the State needing an implant can reach out and will be registered for the implants after verification of necessary documents like ID cards, ration card and disability certificates.

“As of now this is the only facility in Odisha providing implants of so many body parts other than just limbs. The centre will be a major breakthrough in the direction of rehabilitation of PwD in coming days,” he added.

Sources said, four people got implants including three children between 11 and 13 years on the day of inauguration. Moreover, eight new beneficiaries have been registered for implants so far.