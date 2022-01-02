STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Forest department in Mayurbhanj initiates efforts to reduce human-elephant conflict

Official sources said, over the last 12 years, the frequency of elephant herds straying into human settlements in search of food has risen.

Published: 02nd January 2022 09:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd January 2022 09:10 AM   |  A+A-

The recently-installed early warning light system in Rashgobindpur range.

The recently-installed early warning light system in Rashgobindpur range. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BARIPADA: The Forest department in Mayurbhanj is initiating a slew of measures as part of its efforts to mitigate human-elephant conflict amid rising cases of jumbo attacks and related deaths in the district. 

According to reports, an early warning light system was installed in Rashgobindpur range four days back, to alert villagers when elephants are in proximity. Besides, regular coordination meetings with authorities of Energy, Railway and  National  Highway Authority of India are being carried out at DFO-level every month. 

Vaccination of cattle are also being undertaken on a regular basis in forest periphery villages to prevent spread of anthrax and foot-and-mouth disease (FMD) to elephants. 

Official sources said, over the last 12 years, the frequency of elephant herds straying into human settlements in search of food has risen.

Apart from human deaths, damage to property and crops by the wild animals have also been a serious concern for locals as well as forest officials.

Besides, the department has been also dealing with the challenge of monitoring cross-border movement of elephants mostly from neighbouring West Bengal and Jharkhand into Mayurbhanj and Balasore districts.

As per the department’s records, 11 deaths due to elephant attacks were reported in the district in 2021 including eight cases from Baripada division and three from Rairangpur.  

In the most recent case, a 60-year-old man, Manda Bhakta, from Tiansi village within Moroda police limits in Rashgobindpur was trampled to death by an elephant while he was returning through a forest route on December 22. 

Earlier, a woman, Sumitra Dehuri (52) from Bhairangisole within Betnoti police limits and  daily wager, Madhusudan Ho, in Kaptipada had met a similar fate on December 17 and 16 respectively.

Contacted, Regional Chief Conservator of Forest (RCCF) and Field Director of Similipal Tiger Reserve M Yogajayanand said the department is taking necessary measures to minimise human-elephant conflicts in the region.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Mayurbhanj Mayurbhanj Forest Department
India Matters
Jamia Millia Islamia (Photo| Jamia Millia website)
Oxfam India, Jamia Millia among over 6,000 entities in India to lose foreign funding licence 
Gateway of India in Mumbai wears a deserted look on Friday following fresh restrictions imposed due to rising Covid cases | Pti
'Third wave may see 80 lakh cases, 80,000 deaths': Maharashtra warns of huge Covid surge, fatalities 
ATM (Photo | EPS)
ATM service charges increase, to cost Rs 21 per transaction from January 1, 2022
Citizens can register at the Co-WIN portal through their mobile number. (Google Play Store Screengrab)
Registration starts for Covid vaccination for teens aged 15-18

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp