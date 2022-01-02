STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Licence of 840 entities ceases to exist in Odisha

Sources said the licences of 1,202 organisations were cancelled, including 1,198 for violation and four on request.

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: As many as 840 organisations in Odisha can not receive funding from abroad as their Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act licence ceased to exist from Saturday.

The organisations are among the 12,580 across the country whose FCRA licence expired on Friday night, days after the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) refused to renew the licence of Mother Teresa’s Missionaries of Charity.

As per the list on the Ministry of Home Affairs website, the 840 organisations include several educational, social, religious, economic and cultural outfits.

The FCRA licence of 107 organisations in Khurda, 103 in Ganjam, 91 in Puri, 57 in Cuttack and 55 in Kandhamal have expired. 

Among other districts, 39 NGOs in Koraput, 36 in Balasore, 35 in Dhenkanal, 34 in Kalahandi, 25 in Balangir, 23 in Gajapati, 22 in Rayagada and 20 in Sundargarh have also lost their FCRA licence.     
Some of the NGOs and other organisations are Orissa Voluntary Health Association, People for Animals, JD Centre of Art, Tapobhoomi Trust, Martin Luther King Center for Democracy and Human Rights, Orissa Patita Udhar Samiti, Bhubaneswar Lions Hospital Foundation And Research Trust and Bhoomika International Development Trust. The licences of these organisations had expired between September 29, 2020 and December 31, 2021. 

The State has 658 FCRA registered organisations, including the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund and KIIT. Most of the NGOs whose licenses expired overnight had not applied for renewal, sources said. 

