STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Odisha Healthcare crisis: No doctors at PHCs, a few at DHH

The project was scheduled to be completed within three years but has been making tardy progress reportedly due to government apathy.

Published: 02nd January 2022 08:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd January 2022 08:45 AM   |  A+A-

The DHH at Kendrapara.

The DHH at Kendrapara.

By Express News Service

KENDRAPARA: As many as 87 out of the 224 sanctioned posts of doctors in Kendrapara government hospitals are lying vacant, adversely affecting healthcare services in the district. Many primary health centres in the district reportedly do not have a single doctor for more than a year.

Sources said these 87 posts are lying vacant across nine community health centres (CHCs), 46 primary health centres (PHCs) and district headquarters hospital (DHH) which cater to a population of 15 lakh.

Shockingly, 34 out of 62 doctors’ posts are lying unoccupied in the DHH itself. This has only compounded the woes of locals as they are unable to avail health service despite the DHH having adequate beds (220). 

While the PHCs at Bhagabatpur, Kalapada, Ayaba and  Chandanpur are being managed by one doctor each, there are none at Babar, Tikhiri,  Badakula, Kandiahat and Bijayanagar PHCs for over a year now.

“The healthcare centres, especially the CHCs and PHCs are marred by staff crunch, lack of basic infrastructure and medicines all of which have left the common people in the lurch. The government should take remedial steps to address these issues at the earliest,” said Biswanath Behera, a social worker in the district.

Besides, construction of the 500-bed new DHH, being set up at a cost of Rs 110 cr in Samagudia village on the outskirts of Kendrapara town, is yet to be completed though the foundation stone was laid in 2016.

The project was scheduled to be completed within three years but has been making tardy progress reportedly due to government apathy. 

Contacted, Chief District Medical Officer (CDMO), Kendrapara Dr Anita Patnaik  said, “We have already informed the authorities about the vacancies and hope the government will act at the earliest.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kendrapara Government Hospitals Kendrapara Kendrapara DHH
India Matters
Jamia Millia Islamia (Photo| Jamia Millia website)
Oxfam India, Jamia Millia among over 6,000 entities in India to lose foreign funding licence 
Gateway of India in Mumbai wears a deserted look on Friday following fresh restrictions imposed due to rising Covid cases | Pti
'Third wave may see 80 lakh cases, 80,000 deaths': Maharashtra warns of huge Covid surge, fatalities 
ATM (Photo | EPS)
ATM service charges increase, to cost Rs 21 per transaction from January 1, 2022
Citizens can register at the Co-WIN portal through their mobile number. (Google Play Store Screengrab)
Registration starts for Covid vaccination for teens aged 15-18

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp