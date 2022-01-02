Odisha Healthcare crisis: No doctors at PHCs, a few at DHH

By Express News Service

KENDRAPARA: As many as 87 out of the 224 sanctioned posts of doctors in Kendrapara government hospitals are lying vacant, adversely affecting healthcare services in the district. Many primary health centres in the district reportedly do not have a single doctor for more than a year.

Sources said these 87 posts are lying vacant across nine community health centres (CHCs), 46 primary health centres (PHCs) and district headquarters hospital (DHH) which cater to a population of 15 lakh.

Shockingly, 34 out of 62 doctors’ posts are lying unoccupied in the DHH itself. This has only compounded the woes of locals as they are unable to avail health service despite the DHH having adequate beds (220).

While the PHCs at Bhagabatpur, Kalapada, Ayaba and Chandanpur are being managed by one doctor each, there are none at Babar, Tikhiri, Badakula, Kandiahat and Bijayanagar PHCs for over a year now.

“The healthcare centres, especially the CHCs and PHCs are marred by staff crunch, lack of basic infrastructure and medicines all of which have left the common people in the lurch. The government should take remedial steps to address these issues at the earliest,” said Biswanath Behera, a social worker in the district.

Besides, construction of the 500-bed new DHH, being set up at a cost of Rs 110 cr in Samagudia village on the outskirts of Kendrapara town, is yet to be completed though the foundation stone was laid in 2016.

The project was scheduled to be completed within three years but has been making tardy progress reportedly due to government apathy.

Contacted, Chief District Medical Officer (CDMO), Kendrapara Dr Anita Patnaik said, “We have already informed the authorities about the vacancies and hope the government will act at the earliest.”