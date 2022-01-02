Pre-paid auto service to resume in Cuttack city

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The pre-paid auto-rickshaw service will be resumed in Cuttack city after a gap of five years. In the first phase, Cuttack Urban Police District (UPD) will set up one booth each of pre-paid auto-rickshaws near two gates of the railway station and later in the month, the facility will be extended to Badambadi bus stand.

Cuttack Police had recently held discussions with the Commerce and Transport department officers to fix reasonable fares for the passengers.

At least 160 auto-rickshaw drivers have registered so far and they will be provided uniforms and identity cards by the police.

The passengers will have to make the payment at the two booths which will be managed by the police personnel. A passenger will be provided two receipts and he/she has to give one of them to the auto-rickshaw driver.

Police have planned to include a feedback space in the receipts which will be handed over to the auto-rickshaw drivers by the passengers.

If passengers face any inconvenience during the journey or misbehaviour by the driver, they can mention it in the feedback space. The driver will have to deposit the receipt at the pre-paid booths to collect his fare.

“The facility is being resumed to ensure the safety and security of the passengers,” Cuttack DCP Prateek Singh told The New Indian Express.

The pre-paid auto service is expected to start in Cuttack by January 10. The service was shut down in 2017 after the police decided to start the Pink Auto service. However, the Pink Auto service could not be implemented properly due to several reasons.