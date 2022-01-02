When an Odisha policeman got villager's 'goat' for New Year feast

By Express News Service

BALANGIR: Odisha Police was in news for all the wrong reasons in 2021 and the New Year too started on an embarrassing note after an assistant sub inspector (ASI) of Sindhekela police station in Balangir district was charged with stealing goats for the year ending party on Friday. He was placed under suspension after the matter went viral.

The policeman, Suman Mallick, allegedly stole two goats belonging to a local Sankirtana Guru on Friday evening with the help of a few others for the feast on New Year eve.

The ASI stole the animals from a field where they were grazing. Had it not been for Guru’s two daughters who saw him, Mallick could have got away with the theft. The daughters informed Guru who also tried to prevent the policeman from slaughtering the animals.

“When we pleaded with the ASI to not slaughter my goats, he threatened us,” said Guru, adding he was even detained at the police station for a few hours for trying to raise his voice. Irked over the incident, the locals gheraoed Sindhekela police station and demanded action against Mallick and other personnel.

Sindhekela IIC Alok Behera, who was on official duty in Balangir town, rushed to the spot and tried for an amicable resolution of the issue.

However, the villagers refused to relent and Mallick was placed under suspension.SP Nitin Kusalkar Dagdu, however, did not respond to calls.