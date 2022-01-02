STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

When an Odisha policeman got villager's 'goat' for New Year feast

Sindhekela IIC Alok Behera, who was on official duty in Balangir town, rushed to the spot and tried for an amicable resolution of the issue.

Published: 02nd January 2022 09:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd January 2022 09:48 AM   |  A+A-

Police

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

BALANGIR: Odisha Police was in news for all the wrong reasons in 2021 and the New Year too started on an embarrassing note after an assistant sub inspector (ASI) of Sindhekela police station in Balangir district was charged with stealing goats for the year ending party on Friday. He was placed under suspension after the matter went viral. 

The policeman, Suman Mallick, allegedly stole two goats belonging to a local Sankirtana Guru on Friday evening with the help of a few others for the feast on New Year eve.

The ASI stole the animals from a field where they were grazing. Had it not been for Guru’s two daughters who saw him, Mallick could have got away with the theft. The daughters informed Guru who also tried to prevent the policeman from slaughtering the animals.

“When we pleaded with the ASI to not slaughter my goats, he threatened us,” said Guru, adding he was even detained at the police station for a few hours for trying to raise his voice.  Irked over the incident, the locals gheraoed Sindhekela police station and demanded action against Mallick and other personnel.  

Sindhekela IIC Alok Behera, who was on official duty in Balangir town, rushed to the spot and tried for an amicable resolution of the issue.

However, the villagers refused to relent and Mallick was placed under suspension.SP Nitin Kusalkar Dagdu, however, did not respond to calls.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Odisha Odisha Police
India Matters
Jamia Millia Islamia (Photo| Jamia Millia website)
Oxfam India, Jamia Millia among over 6,000 entities in India to lose foreign funding licence 
Gateway of India in Mumbai wears a deserted look on Friday following fresh restrictions imposed due to rising Covid cases | Pti
'Third wave may see 80 lakh cases, 80,000 deaths': Maharashtra warns of huge Covid surge, fatalities 
ATM (Photo | EPS)
ATM service charges increase, to cost Rs 21 per transaction from January 1, 2022
Citizens can register at the Co-WIN portal through their mobile number. (Google Play Store Screengrab)
Registration starts for Covid vaccination for teens aged 15-18

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp