STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

ACC cement official’s son kidnapped

The abducted kid’s friends raised a hue and cry following which the ACC official rushed to the spot and found a handwritten note left by the kidnappers.

Published: 03rd January 2022 11:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd January 2022 11:14 AM   |  A+A-

Kidnap

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

BARGARH: A nine-year-old boy, son of a top official of ACC cement factory in Bargarh, was allegedly kidnapped by two unidentified miscreants on Sunday evening.

Sources said son of the head of corporate social responsibility (CSR) at ACC, Bargarh Cement Works was abducted by unknown miscreants when he was playing in the locality. 

As per the complaint lodged by the boy’s father, the kid was playing with other children in the colony when at around 6:45 pm, two unidentified youths came on a motorcycle and forcibly picked him up and fled.

The abducted kid’s friends raised a hue and cry following which the ACC official rushed to the spot and found a handwritten note left by the kidnappers. 

In the note, the abductors reportedly demanded a ransom of Rs 10 lakh. They also threatened to harm the child if police were involved in the matter.

Bargarh Town IIC Sadananda Pujari said the motive behind the kidnapping was not clear. Investigation is underway and the kid will be rescued soon. Efforts are on trace the abductors.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bargarh ACC Cement Factory
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
4 new bullet train corridors likely soon taking a total to 12
Coronavirus (Photo | AP)
Covid-19+ influenza: Israel detects the first case of 'florona'
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | G Satyanarayana, EPS)
A change for good? Engineer, MBA among Bihar panchayat heads
‘O death, where is thy sting?’—Lessons from the pandemic

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp