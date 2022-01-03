ACC cement official’s son kidnapped

By Express News Service

BARGARH: A nine-year-old boy, son of a top official of ACC cement factory in Bargarh, was allegedly kidnapped by two unidentified miscreants on Sunday evening.

Sources said son of the head of corporate social responsibility (CSR) at ACC, Bargarh Cement Works was abducted by unknown miscreants when he was playing in the locality.

As per the complaint lodged by the boy’s father, the kid was playing with other children in the colony when at around 6:45 pm, two unidentified youths came on a motorcycle and forcibly picked him up and fled.

The abducted kid’s friends raised a hue and cry following which the ACC official rushed to the spot and found a handwritten note left by the kidnappers.

In the note, the abductors reportedly demanded a ransom of Rs 10 lakh. They also threatened to harm the child if police were involved in the matter.

Bargarh Town IIC Sadananda Pujari said the motive behind the kidnapping was not clear. Investigation is underway and the kid will be rescued soon. Efforts are on trace the abductors.