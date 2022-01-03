STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Betel vine farmers seek security for JSW supporters after attack

Sources said, many residents of Dhinkia panchayat have expressed interest in demolishing their betel vines for the proposed steel plant.

Arikhita Samal sitting in front of Abhaychandpur police station seeking security.

Arikhita Samal sitting in front of Abhaychandpur police station seeking security. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

PARADIP: Betel vine growers who agreed to support the JSW project are in a state of panic after opponents of the steel plant project allegedly attacked a fellow villager in Dhinkia on Saturday.

The victim Arikhita Samal (60) has filed an FIR with Abhaychandpur police seeking security for all villagers who have sided with the administration in support of the proposed steel plant.

Last week, nearly five to seven villagers met Water Resources Minister Raghunandan Das in presence of the SP and assured to cooperate with the administration in demolition of betel vineyards in Dhinkia village on condition of fulfillment of certain demands. 

After getting this information, irate villagers who are opposing the JSW plant had threatened the supporters of dire consequences.

Despite the threat, Samal went ahead and gave his consent for demolition of his betel vine following which revenue officials earmarked the land on Saturday.

The betel vine was to be demolished the next day but anti-JSW activists forcibly entered Samal’s house in the evening and took him to a meeting place at Phulakhai temple where they allegedly abused and tried to assault him. 

Samal was, however, rescued by other villagers. Following the incident, panic gripped betel vine growers who had extended support to the administration. 

Meanwhile, SP Akhileswar Singh informed that after receiving FIR from the victim, police registered a case under provisions of IPC and section 3 of SC and ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act. Strong action will be taken against those involved in the case,” he said.

